House of the Dragon welcomes fans back to Westeros

HBO has released the official trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, and in this very trailer we get to learn all about the story behind the series and the sorts of conflicts that the ruling Targaryen house will have to face.

Seemingly largely revolving around a conflict between heirs to the Iron Throne, this show as you would expect from its namesake, features a lot of dragons, and this trailer shows us a look at Westeros as it's ruled by flying lizards.

With a star-studded cast bringing House of the Dragon to life, including that of Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, and Graham McTavish, this show will start streaming on HBO Max (Now TV/Sky in the UK) on August 22.