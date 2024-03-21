House of the Dragon trailers reveal season 2 premiere date

HQ

We already knew the second season of House of the Dragon would premiere in June, but now it's time for juicier details than that.

Warner Bros. Discoery hasn't just given us one trailer for the highly anticipated show today, but two. That's right. We've received one trailer for each side of the conflict, and both of them reveal that House of the Dragon season 2 will debut on Max the 17th of June. Needless to say, it seems like we're in for a lot of drama from the very first episode and then a bloody war throughout the rest of the season.

