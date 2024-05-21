House of the Dragon star tells us to 'expect the very worst' in Season 2

HQ

House of the Dragon, the show that none of us wanted to like after Game of Thrones' disastrous ending, but ended up liking anyway, is coming back next month. Fans of the books are pretty certain they know what's coming, and it will have some gory elements to say the least.

One of the most infamous moments in the book regards two characters, who are known to us as Blood and Cheese. We won't spoil what they do, but expect red wedding levels of horribleness. Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, told EW what she could about the moment.

"I'd just say, it is Game of Thrones, expect the worst. Expect the very worst possible, and then double it. I dunno what else to say without heavily spoiling it, but it is heinous."

Series co-creator Ryan Condal also spoke about what we can expect in Season 2, saying that it's "the march to war. It's really a cold war because each side is trying to undeniably win the throne for themselves without going to all-out dragon war. We do that through plotting and backstabbing and assassination and spy games and all the things that you would see in a classic James Bond Cold War thriller."