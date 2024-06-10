House of the Dragon star hasn't seen Game of Thrones

HQ

Actors all have different methods for how they get into a role. It is an art form, after all. Some might lock themselves in a room for months so they remain in character at all times, while others simply show up and do the job that's asked of them. Each to their own, and the same is true in House of the Dragon's cast.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen in the show, recently revealed to Comicbook.com that he hasn't seen Game of Thrones. "I have a confession to make. I've never seen it and I didn't want to watch it going into this role," he said. "I didn't want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously. I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know."

Mitchell still manages to kill it as Aemond, and has been a cold, menacing presence in the series ever since he first appeared in Season 1. So, it might not matter if he's seen the source material or not, as he's managed to nail his character all the same.

