House of the Dragon shouldn't be delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, a lot of actors are walking off sets in a bid for better working conditions and to stop the threat of AI. This does mean that many shows, movies, and more will be taking a hit in terms of their production schedules, but some big projects like House of the Dragon are not to be affected.

As Deadline reports, House of the Dragon's cast is mostly made up of actors that are part of Equity, another acting union. Therefore, they cannot strike in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, meaning production can continue.

"The convoluted and pernicious hurdles faced by all unions in the United Kingdom are a national disgrace and need urgent reform," reads the Equity guidance. "The regrettable consequence of this framework is that what artists working in the United Kingdom - whether SAG-AFTRA and/or Equity members (or both) - can do, may be different from their comrades in the United States and other parts of the world."

Equity does stand in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, even if it cannot legally strike with its sister union. Overall, though, this means we shouldn't see a major delay on House of the Dragon's continuation.