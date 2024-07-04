House of the Dragon sees jewellery demand boom in England

HQ

With the return of House of the Dragon to our screens, we've seen not only the comeback of our favourite characters and the setting of Westeros, but we've also got plenty of fresh outfits and jewellery to enjoy.

With so much of the show's focus being on royalty, the jewellery we see in it often stands out to fans. So much so that in a new report by the BBC apparently the show's return has heralded a boom in business for jewellers in London.

Jessica De Lotz, who created a collection for House of the Dragon, says that fans are often contacting her to buy replicas. "When you can see the pieces on an actor, you build a relationship with them and then build a relationship with a brand that you probably didn't know," she said.

