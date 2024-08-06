House of the Dragon second season finale upsets fans

HQ

On Monday morning/Sunday night, the highly anticipated final episode of the second season of House of the Dragon premiered. Expectations were high and after the escalation of drama that took place over several episodes, many viewers were probably hoping for a really action-packed, exciting season finale.

However, this was not the case, instead the show creators chose to build up the anticipation for season three, and all the battles to come. Dragons against dragons, men against men, with vicious, bloody death in its wake. And if you listen to what people are saying online now, the disappointment is palpable, and many are downright upset.

Something that quickly becomes apparent when you take a look at what people are writing on X, where the opinions are that the final was uneventful. Which makes the two-year wait for the third season even more frustrating for many. Below you can read some examples of what is being written about the season finale. You can also check out our review here.

What did you think of it, do you agree with the online outrage that it felt empty and boring? Or did you find the episode exciting