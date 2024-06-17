House of the Dragon Season 3 will start filming later this year

HQ

It seems that HBO isn't looking to put the brakes on House of the Dragon production by any means. The prequel to Game of Thrones is still getting good responses from critics and fans, and a third season has already been confirmed.

Work will begin as early as this year on that third season. "We go again," Matt Smith tells The Guardian. We're not sure when filming is expected to finish, but Daemon will be back in the skies on his dragon again soon.

"When I'm sitting on a dragon - which I'm ashamed to admit is not a real dragon - and there are wind and rain machines blowing at me for hours, you've got to think there are people doing jobs that are way fucking harder," he said.

House of the Dragon largely looks to cover the events of The Dance of the Dragons, a huge Targaryen civil war that ends up devastating Westeros and the Targaryen dynasty. All of the events of the Dance are recorded already in George R.R. Martin's books, so we're expecting a shorter, tighter run than that of Game of Thrones.