House of the Dragon Season 3 will have an episode unlike anything we've seen in Game of Thrones before

House of the Dragon Season 3 is on the way, and we've recently had some big teases from the show's stars and showrunner Ryan Condal. The second season was given more of a mixed reception, but there's now hope a lot of action can be packed into the third and final fourth season.

Speaking with Happy Sad Confused's Josh Horowitz, we got a tease of an even bigger Season 3, where we'll get to see four major events from the book. Also, Ryan Condal teased a different kind of episode appearing in Season 3.

"We got to have a little fun this season, and there's a conceptual episode that I'm really excited about that [Sara Hess] wrote," he said. "It isn't in the traditional vernacular of what we have laid out. It's very character-driven, I think it's really great and I'm really excited to see it rendered."

We'll have to see what that episode is all about next season. We don't yet have a release date for House of the Dragon Season 3, but it has started production, and is likely aiming for a 2026 release.