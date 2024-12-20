House of the Dragon Season 3 to start filming early 2025

HQ

House of the Dragon caused quite a stir with the end of Season 2. Not because of anything the show did, really, more that it didn't do much to excite the audience, instead ending in what felt like a rerun of Season 1's ending, with Rhaenyra finally deciding she was going to war.

In any case, that won't stop HBO from pushing the train ahead, as there are still millions of people ready to gobble up whatever the world of ice and fire can offer them. Speaking on The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast, writer and showrunner Ryan Condal spoke about the "madness" he'll enter early next year.

He said that they'll be shooting House of the Dragon Season 3 from the first quarter of 2025, running all the way to autumn of that year. So, don't expect a 2025 release date for the show's third season, as we're more likely going to get another lot of episodes in 2026 at the earliest.

What do you think of this production schedule?