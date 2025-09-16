House of the Dragon Season 3 looks to premiere in June 2026

HQ

Say what you will about having to wait two or more years between seasons of television, but HBO clearly sees it as a working strategy, as we have quite a while to go still until the next season of House of the Dragon will hit our screens.

As confirmed by Deadline with HBO chief Casey Bloys, House of the Dragon Season 3 will be "just outside of [the 2026 Emmy eligibility window]," which closes at the end of May next year. June is therefore the most likely option, which would be of a pattern with the other seasons of the show, as they arrived in the summers of 2022 and 2024.

Bloys also confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another Game of Thrones spin-off, would arrive in 2026. It won't be clashing with House of the Dragon, though, as it'll keep us entertained through the long winter months, premiering in January.

Elsewhere in HBO's fantasy line-up, we got another titbit of information on the Harry Potter series, but that was just confirmation again that we won't see it until 2027.