House of the Dragon Season 3 contains "arguably the craziest episode of TV ever made"

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Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon enters its third season in late June, and the next run of episodes are set to include some huge battles and epic family clashes as we dig into the Targaryen civil war the show is based on. Showrunner Ryan Condal knows fans have been waiting for some key moments, and they're going to get them in Season 3.

Condal wants to do big battles justice, and has said that the Battle of the Gullet may be "arguably the craziest episode of TV ever made." We can expect "dragons and ships and multiple theatres of conflict" for the battle, as it looks to be the Game of Thrones version of Helm's Deep, according to Condal.

House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell says there's not much space for anything else besides battling this season. "It's all-out war. It's just a blitz straight out of the gate," he told Entertainment Weekly. Emma D'Arcy, the actor playing Rhaenyra Targaryen, agrees with Mitchell's sentiment. "We're finally watching a war that has been building for two seasons.... I'm so impressed by Ryan and the team, because it's to really hold your nerve to stage a conflict that has been, until now, primarily interpersonal, interfamily — and then [to] finally, in one huge gesture, allow that conflict to unleash on the realm as a whole, I think is some very classy plotting," they said.

We'll have to see how epic these battles prove to be when House of the Dragon returns on the 22nd of June.