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House of the Dragon has had a bit of an odd run. Following the Targaryen civil war AKA the Dance of the Dragons, that effectively wiped dragons off the face of the Westerosi world and chopped the Targaryen family tree down to a few withered branches, you would expect big battles and plenty of murder right from Season 1. Instead, the first season focused a lot on family drama, as we saw the aging King Viserys do his best to please both his daughter Rhaenyra and the children he'd had with his new wife Alicent. There was ups and downs and it was at its best as compelling as the heady days of old Game of Thrones.

Then, Season 1 ended and we all thought "right, time to get to that war business." Sadly, Season 2 didn't think we were ready for that yet, and so we had eight more episodes of deliberating before the show told us that no, this time, war really is on for Season 3. Now, we're here, and thankfully we can say HBO isn't teasing us anymore, and has finally decided to show us that dancing dragons are a lot more violent than the name suggests. It's time to bring the popcorn out, as House of the Dragon Season 3 is all about spectacle.

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There's nothing quite like Westeros and CGI dragons to make you feel like you're watching big-budget TV. House of the Dragon has both in droves, and does a grand job at making you feel like the battles are incredibly fierce, almost apocalyptic at times for everyone who isn't a dragon rider. Fighting other lads in a field or on some boats sounds dangerous but comprehensible, but it's impossible to do that as well as you could when you're also watching overhead for a dragon that can char you in your armour. It's the equivalent of adding a carpet bomb to a medieval battle, and HBO has gone all-out in making sure we're shown as much of a battle as possible. The action is intense whether we're down in the dirt with footsoldiers or watching from above with the POV of a dragon rider. In the Battle of the Gullet especially, you get the sense that Westeros has gone to war as it did in the second and third seasons of Game of Thrones.

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Spectacle isn't enough alone to make House of the Dragon a stand-out show. If anything, earlier this year A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms proved that CGI dragons and hundreds of extras do little compared to solid, character-focused storytelling. We have plenty of character-driven scenes in House of the Dragon Season 3, and some great performances from usual favourites like Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Ewan Mitchell, but unfortunately I wasn't as gripped as I would like to have been by them thanks to the show falling into the same pacing issues it found in Season 2. A lot happens, then a lot of nothing happens. It's difficult to adapt an event that is essentially recapped in bullet points through George R.R. Martin's first volume of Targaryen history, but when you're watching the show it feels like we're just waiting for those bullet points to happen, and everything in between is wasted time. I shouldn't say everything there, as realistically there are moments I enjoyed. Aemond being a little weirdo is great to see, and Rhaenyra's arc this season feels like it's actually developing her character.

Still, I found that for at least the early portions of House of the Dragon Season 3, we're still trapping Alicent and Rhaenyra out of any active role in the civil conflict, so that their characters can be saved the burden of responsibility. Both of them are still want peace, which is perfectly fine, and they also acknowledge that it is men that have started and will continue this war. Again, fine. The issue is that Alicent and Rhaenyra are therefore permitted to do very little in taking charge of their own destiny. A wider point about historical women not having the chance to choose their own paths in life? Perhaps, but the way House of the Dragon frames it you're left with two powerful women who remain unbelievably unaware of the power they wield nor the agency they can have in this conflict. I don't know if the writers believe we would refuse to root for Rhaenyra if it was her choice to fight for her throne, but the unwillingness of either of our two leads to properly engage in the conflict which the plot of the entire show is centred around is getting tiresome, especially midway through our penultimate season.

Someone who isn't bothered about getting stuck in the mud and grime of the war is newcomer James Norton, who plays Lord Ormund Hightower. Norton is known amongst British TV fans for playing great villains, and he brings his best to House of the Dragon's third season. He's a very convincing bastard, and gives us a unique perspective of a man who has no dragons, but has to fight a war in which they are very much an issue. He's a breath of fresh air, and a great one to watch when House of the Dragon puts the breaks on in between big battles. There's a lot of stop and start pacing this season, which is understandable as not every episode can be a massive dragon battle, but it's certainly noticeable, which means you can feel time itself slowing as you wait for the next bullet point of the Dance of Dragons to be ticked off.

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House of the Dragon's second season still leaves a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth by the time we get to Season 3. It's hard to remember exactly what happened in Season 2, because apart from the Blood & Cheese fumble it's difficult to pinpoint some key moments thanks to the second season inexplicably avoiding the kick-off of the civil war. Season 3 is given a bit of an unfair amount of ground to cover, then, and of what we've seen so far it does a solid job. It doesn't grip you with character-driven storytelling like the best of Thrones or even the recent success A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but the actors are all still at their best, the costuming, music, and CGI remains as good as HBO can get it, and while I can't say I'm as emotionally invested as I was in the other Westeros-based show that released this year, House of the Dragon gives you a big fantasy spectacle.