House of the Dragon Season 2 will debut in summer 2024

While SAG-AFTRA is still in discussions with Hollywood's CEO to get a better deal and protection against AI for its members, HBO has revealed that it's seemingly doubling down on its Game of Thrones spinoffs.

As part of a press conference hosted by HBO boss Casey Bloys, it's been revealed that House of the Dragon will be returning to TV screens as soon as summer 2024, and that to add to this, a trailer for the series was supposedly shown behind closed doors.

But that wasn't all, as per Variety, Bloys also revealed that he expects A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight to start filming in spring 2024, meaning we could be looking at that series making its debut in early 2025. This is all pending the SAG-AFTRA strike being concluded and wrapped up by this production start date, of course.

