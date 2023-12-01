Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon season 2 will be shown off tomorrow

Amazon and HBO are going to make this Saturday astounding.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Amazon is gearing up for a very impressive 2024 on Prime Video, and we'll be reminded about this in many amazing ways tomorrow. We know the teaser trailer for season 4 of The Boys will be released and it seems like the first trailer for Fallout will air as well, but that's apparently not enough.

Now we're told the second season of House of the Dragon will be shown off as well, and the two new posters sure make it seem like we're in for more brutal drama. Let's hope this means we're getting a premiere date as well.

House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon

Related texts



Loading next content