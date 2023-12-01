House of the Dragon season 2 will be shown off tomorrow

Amazon is gearing up for a very impressive 2024 on Prime Video, and we'll be reminded about this in many amazing ways tomorrow. We know the teaser trailer for season 4 of The Boys will be released and it seems like the first trailer for Fallout will air as well, but that's apparently not enough.

Now we're told the second season of House of the Dragon will be shown off as well, and the two new posters sure make it seem like we're in for more brutal drama. Let's hope this means we're getting a premiere date as well.