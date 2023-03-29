Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

House of the Dragon Season 2 will be 8 episodes long

The showrunners are also looking at potentially ending the series at season 3.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

House of the Dragon, HBO's hit spin-off from Game of Thrones, will have an eight-episode run for its second season. This makes it two episodes shorter than Season 1. Also, according to Deadline, the show is likely set for a return in Summer 2024.

This eight-episode season decision reportedly is down to storytelling reasons, rather than HBO cutting costs. Considering how successful Season 1 was with 10 episodes, it seems unlikely that there would be serious budget concerns for the show.

It was also reported that the showrunners believe they will be greenlit for a third season, and that this could be House of the Dragon's end. There is a current debate whether it could last up to the end of Season 3 or warrant a fourth and final season. Either way, the end is certainly in sight and House of the Dragon won't be nearly as long as its predecessor.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Related texts



Loading next content