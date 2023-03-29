House of the Dragon Season 2 will be 8 episodes long

House of the Dragon, HBO's hit spin-off from Game of Thrones, will have an eight-episode run for its second season. This makes it two episodes shorter than Season 1. Also, according to Deadline, the show is likely set for a return in Summer 2024.

This eight-episode season decision reportedly is down to storytelling reasons, rather than HBO cutting costs. Considering how successful Season 1 was with 10 episodes, it seems unlikely that there would be serious budget concerns for the show.

It was also reported that the showrunners believe they will be greenlit for a third season, and that this could be House of the Dragon's end. There is a current debate whether it could last up to the end of Season 3 or warrant a fourth and final season. Either way, the end is certainly in sight and House of the Dragon won't be nearly as long as its predecessor.