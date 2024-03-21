English
news

House of the Dragon: Season 2 gets six new posters

No dragon's this time, but we're getting a trailer today.

Later today (Thursday), we will get the first real trailer from the second season of House of the Dragon, which as we already knew would premiere in June. In anticipation of that video, HBO has now released six movie posters from the upcoming season, where important choices will apparently be made: "All must choose".

Check them all out below. We'll be back later today with the trailer as well. Are you Team Green or Team Black?

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
House of the Dragon (HBO Max)House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
House of the Dragon (HBO Max)House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

