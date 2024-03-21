House of the Dragon: Season 2 gets six new posters

Dansk
Later today (Thursday), we will get the first real trailer from the second season of House of the Dragon, which as we already knew would premiere in June. In anticipation of that video, HBO has now released six movie posters from the upcoming season, where important choices will apparently be made: "All must choose".
Check them all out below. We'll be back later today with the trailer as well. Are you Team Green or Team Black?