House of the Dragon Season 2 finale leaked on TikTok

On both X and TikTok, several crucial scenes from the season finale of House of the Dragon Season 2 have appeared before release. These include 14 videos and about 30 minutes of footage from the final episode of the season posted by someone on TikTok.

The material was up for three hours and had around 50,000 to 100,000 views before the user was suspended and the material was removed. The final episode will be available to stream from 4 August on Max.

This is not the first time House of the Dragon has suffered a leak. The final episode of season one was leaked two days before its release in 2022 and the leak was traced to a distribution partner in either the Middle East, Africa or Europe.