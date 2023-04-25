House of the Dragon Season 2 adds some important book figures to its cast

Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim will all be joining the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2, playing various characters from the book.

Beale will be taking on the role of Ser Simon Strong, Castellan of Harrenhall and uncle to the foot fetishist Lord Larys Strong. Freddie Fox is also playing a relative to a known character from Season 1 in the form of Ser Gwayne Hightower, son of Otto Hightower and brother of Queen Alicent.

Gayle Rankin is not related by blood to any characters from the first season, but book fans will know her character well. She is set to play Alys Rivers, a healer and possible witch based in Harrenhall. Finally, Salim will play Alyn of Hull, who should have an increasingly important role as the show continues.

We already know that House of the Dragon Season 2 has begun production, and could hit our screens in summer next year, so expect some more casting announcements coming soon.

Thanks, Deadline.