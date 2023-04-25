Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

House of the Dragon Season 2 adds some important book figures to its cast

Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim are all set to join the second season of the hit show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim will all be joining the cast of House of the Dragon Season 2, playing various characters from the book.

Beale will be taking on the role of Ser Simon Strong, Castellan of Harrenhall and uncle to the foot fetishist Lord Larys Strong. Freddie Fox is also playing a relative to a known character from Season 1 in the form of Ser Gwayne Hightower, son of Otto Hightower and brother of Queen Alicent.

Gayle Rankin is not related by blood to any characters from the first season, but book fans will know her character well. She is set to play Alys Rivers, a healer and possible witch based in Harrenhall. Finally, Salim will play Alyn of Hull, who should have an increasingly important role as the show continues.

We already know that House of the Dragon Season 2 has begun production, and could hit our screens in summer next year, so expect some more casting announcements coming soon.

What do you think of this casting?

Thanks, Deadline.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Related texts



Loading next content