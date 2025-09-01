House of the Dragon promises an explosive start to the third season

HQ

It may be a bit premature to begin counting down to the third season of House of the Dragon. Still, after leaving many fans with something of a bitter aftertaste, the upcoming season is now promising significantly more action and excitement—at least according to Olivia Cooke, who will (naturally) reprise her role as Alicent Hightower.

In an interview with Collider, Cooke teased how season three will waste no time setting things ablaze, revealing that the first two episodes were originally meant to serve as the finale of season two:

"Well, I think I can say... it starts off with a bang. The first two [episodes] were essentially supposed to be our finale last year. So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy. It's bigger and more ferocious than ever before."

Her statement aligns with what showrunner Ryan Condal has already hinted at. In a podcast, Condal described the scale of the new season as bigger and grander than what fans have seen before:

"Every day I walk around [the set] and look at the things that we're building and the things that we're doing and the number of costumes and extras and all that. I knew it was bigger than season 2, but I don't think I realized quite how much."

House of the Dragon season three is set to premiere next year on HBO.

Are you looking forward to the next chapter in the Targaryen saga?