House of the Dragon lands Season 4 renewal, will premiere in 2028

Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire fans are set to be seriously treated in 2026, as HBO Max will be debuting not only The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at the start of the year, but it will be following suit with the third round of House of the Dragon episodes soon after in the summer. No firm date has been given yet as to when House of the Dragon will be back on the streaming platform, but we do know that it won't be the final time we get to see the cast.

Deadline reports that House of the Dragon has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO. It's even revealed that this upcoming round of episodes will be coming out in 2028, meaning there will be a two-year wait, something fans of the show have become quite familiar with.

This naturally begs the question as to how much longer House of the Dragon will run. Showrunner Ryan Condal originally expected a four-season run, but if fans continue to tune in and share praise, it could be extended, as the decision on a final point will only be made once Season 4 has been completed.