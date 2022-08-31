House of the Dragon increased number of viewers for episode 2

HQ

It's fairly common that the first episode of a new TV series draws huge numbers, where some like what they see and returns to see more when the second episodes airs, while others drop. This normally leads to fewer viewers week two.

But clearly, House of the Dragon does not have this problem. Not only did the first episode of the show smash HBO records - it was also beaten by episode two. The first episode was watche by a little under 10 million people during the first day, while the second episode reach 10,2 million during the same time.

It really seems like people have missed Game of Thrones, and if the rest of the show keeps the same quality, we think think one might actually climb even more in the ratings.

What do you think about House of the Dragon so far?