House of the Dragon confirmed to be four seasons long

The season finale of the second season of House of the Dragon received a mixed reception among fans after what many considered to be a somewhat anti-climatic episode. But one thing is for sure, and that is that the build-up is paving the way for a hopefully rousing start to the third season once it arrives.

For now, we have to wait two years to see the continuation of House of the Dragon, and we also have it confirmed by showrunner Ryan Condal that the total number of seasons will be four. We are thus halfway through the story of the Dance of the Dragons and the Targaryen family's incestuous power struggle for the throne.

As per The Hollywood Reporter: Condal confirmed that the series will very likely conclude with season four ("No, I think it's four," he said when asked if the fantasy drama will run five seasons). And he noted the rest of the story's plan was mapped out after the first season. He also said season three will go into production early next year. In addition, the next season will likely also consist of eight episodes.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait quite so long for more stories from George R.R. Martin's universe, because the new spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will premiere next year, which is based on the story of Dunk and Egg.

