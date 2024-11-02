House of the Dead is set to become a movie, with Paul W.S. Anderson as director and screenwriter.

The British director who graced the world with the (to say the least) questionable Resident Evil movies starring Milla doesn't seem to be done with zombies just yet. According to Deadline, he's now set not only to direct but also to write a movie based on Sega's old light-gun game House of the Dead. Apparently, Anderson has fond memories of the game from his youth and now wants to put his own spin on it. He told Deadline:

"I've loved the video game since the '90s. Back then I was a big player of video games in arcades, which is how I happened upon Mortal Kombat. And pretty much at the same time, I was also playing a lot of House of the Dead. It's a title I've always loved. The IP has grown in strength, and now it's really cross-generational. I was one of the original players, but now I have teenage kids who also play. That is the real attraction for me, that you've got a cross-generational piece of IP."

According to Anderson, the script will be based on the third game, filled with intrigue and family drama, along with (of course) buckets of horror. The story will follow Lisa Rogan as she tries to save her father and also Daniel Curien, whose father was the one responsible for the undead catastrophe in the first place.

"I'm going to make a movie that mirrors that approach and plays out in real time, dragging the audience straight into the action. It's not going to be kind of lumbered with a whole bunch of back story that might exclude people who know nothing about House of the Dead. Everyone's going to be on the same page. Everyone's going to get sucked straight into the action and learn about the characters and the plot, as they have 90 minutes to basically escape the most extreme haunted house you've ever been in."

Together with Sega, they've already created four concept images from the film, which you can check out below, and production is expected to kick off sometime next year. What do you think—could a House of the Dead movie by Paul Anderson be fun?