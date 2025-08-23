House of Guinness will premiere on Netflix in September

Netflix has confirmed the exact date as to when we can expect to watch the next drama series from the creator of Peaky Blinders. On top of penning the script for the next James Bond and working on a Peaky Blinders film, Steven Knight will soon be taking us to Ireland to experience how a wealthy family sets the foundation for becoming a drinks dynasty.

Known as House of Guinness, this project will be debuting on Netflix as soon as this autumn on September 25 to be exact. As for the firm plot, a Netflix Tudum article explains it as the following:

"House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties — the Guinness family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

We're told that all eight episodes of the series will land on September 25. As for who will appear in the show, it will be headlined by Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O'Shea, but there are a bunch of other interesting names like Jack Gleeson.

Are you looking forward to House of Guinness?