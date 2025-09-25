House of Guinness: Season 1

There's no denying that writer Steven Knight has a style and a particular flair. Whether it's Peaky Blinders, SAS Rogue Heroes, Taboo, or A Thousand Blows, each of these projects are all very different in premise and yet feel strikingly familiar. Knight loves to focus on more historical and period eras, he loves to polarise the variations in class and demographic, he tends to focus on grimy and dirty industry, and often likes to draw the focus to lesser known areas and places. Again, Knight has a style and it's one that has worked time-and-time again thanks to his ability to craft interesting stories and enthralling characters.

So moving on from Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, Tom Hardy's James Delaney, Jack O'Connell's Paddy Mayne, and Stephen Graham's Sugar Goodson, now we have one of the most famous names in the entire world. Yep, there's no need to learn why this group of individuals are important, as the harp logo and the murky black booze is enough for anyone to recognise. This show is all about Guinness and how a collection of siblings come together in an attempt to protect the immense dynasty and wealth their father left to them following his demise.

HQ

The idea of titling House of Guinness as such is actually rather genius. Many are somewhat familiar with dynastic dramas as of recent, thanks to HBO's efforts like Succession and House of Dragon. House of Guinness is looking to join this established company, and the title says everything that you could possibly need to know about this show. However, when you start the first episode, it's immediately clear that there are a multitude of added intricacies that need to be unpacked, and this is how this first season of episodes at the least manage to keep the viewer hooked across the eight or so hours of television it has in store.

Long story short, there are four Guinness children with whom Benjamin Guinness' wealth and properties need to be spread amongst. Ben is a drunkard and a failure, Anne is a married woman, and the other two, Edward and Arthur, are prospective gentlemen who have grand ambitions. This sets the scene for a series where the heirs have to navigate their own complex difficulties all while overcoming any threat to the throne, be that Irish nationalists, small-time blackmailing crooks, tricksy extended family, and even societal expectations.

This is an ad:

In a manner of speaking, it's very much what you'd expect from a period drama, as it explores closeted homosexuality, forbidden romance, the political turbulence of the time... But all of this is with a Knight flair to it, meaning there are still pub brawls, eccentric and drunken weddings, emotionally-distant and morally-strained protagonists, and all while the core family dynamic rings through. Ultimately, it means that House of Guinness becomes some kind of combination of Succession's drama, Peaky Blinders' family dynamic, and House of the Dragon's sly political shifts. And in practice, it's an entertaining core that keeps you engaged.

This is in part also down to the cast who deliver strong performances, particularly Anthony Boyle as Arthur and Louis Partridge as Edward. In fact, one of the surprising stars is Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges, as the former King Joffrey actor from Game of Thrones returns to the limelight as a character that steals any scene he appears in.

This is an ad:

Also, we all know to expect decent production quality from Netflix thanks to the immense budgets of their shows, but House of Guinness actually feels more real and premium than many of the streamer's other options. If anything, it wouldn't surprise me to hear that they've learned a lot from making Bridgerton over the years, as you never have any doubt about the quality of this show, be that it's set choices and locations or costume design, and so forth.

So simply put, while House of Guinness does lack the razor sharp wit of Succession, this first season definitely comes across as another strong offering from Stephen Knight. It's more in line with Peaky Blinders and Taboo, and stands out as a well-acted, well-written, well-produced drama that assuming Knight is interested in returning to the project to expand on its story, has plenty of room to continue blossoming into a more complex and entertaining dynastric drama in the years to come. There's not much else to say other than that this is one of the better shows you will watch on Netflix this autumn.