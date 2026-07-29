House House's highly anticipated upcoming indie headlines August's PlayStation Plus line-up

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If you have a base subscription to PlayStation Plus, you won't want to miss the titles on offer as part of the August additions, as there are a few rather high-profile games being included. Set to go live on Tuesday, August 4, these three games will be available across all three tiers of PlayStation Plus (Essential, Extra, and Premium), and as for what's in store, prepare for zombie action, an anticipated indie, and survival horror.

Headlining the collection is Techland's Dying Light 2 Stay Human, as the second mainline instalment in the action series is debuting and becoming available for both PS4 and PS5 fans.

But what should catch the attention of many beside Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the inclusion of House House's anticipated next indie. The makers of Untitled Goose Game will be launching Big Walk on PlayStation Plus on day one, meaning you can team up with friends to banter and go on a cooperative multiplayer walking adventure all by securing a copy of the game through the service.

The final game is Signalis, with the PS4 project set to offer up psychological survival horror action set in a world of melancholic and cosmic dread.

All three games will be available until August 31, so don't miss this opportunity to add them to your collection and play them. This month will also offer a bonus addition, as to mark the arrival of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls on August 6, a PlayStation Plus Pack is arriving and including five Avatars inspired by the game as well as a set of in-game Result Screen Character Poses for 20 characters.