House House's Big Walk has been delayed to 2026

HQ

If you have still been holding on hope that the indie team behind Untitled Goose Game, House House, would be launching its next project, Big Walk, sometime this year, we unfortunately have a bit of bad news to share.

As part of Day of the Devs, the developer has revealed that Big Walk is now slated to launch sometime in 2026, with no exact date or tighter window mentioned.

For those unaware as to what Big Walk is about, the game is described as a cooperative multiplayer adventure that is all about teamwork and talking. We're promised a "wide-open world full of challenges, puzzles, and discoveries," and the aim is to stay in contact with friends and allies by utilising a slate of strange tools and toys.