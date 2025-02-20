House House has designed Untitled Goose Game socks

HQ

There's no better way to prove that you're a style icon than by sporting some socks that are designed after a tricksy and menacing digital goose. That's right, House House has designed a pair of socks that resemble its famed and beloved Untitled Goose Game protagonist, with these being manufactured and sold by The Yetee.

The socks are made to be worn or used as a sock puppet if you fancy heading out and about and causing some avian-inspired chaos. Each pair will set you back $20, with shipping handled from The Yetee headquarters in Illinois, USA.

For those looking for more Untitled Goose Game goodies, the collaboration between the two companies does also include a village print that spans 24" by 15.5", if you're looking for a nifty bit of artwork to spruce up your home.

Do you plan on grabbing a pair of goose socks?

