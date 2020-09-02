House Flipper lands on Oculus Quest

You're watching Advertisements

House Flipper, a dream game for aspiring house designer, is now available on Oculus Quest. Now you can experience walking in the houses you've created, in-person. If you want to play it on Steam in VR don't worry, because the game will also release on the platform on 24 September.

Patryk Czajka, the leader of VR development team, said, "Originally, we were after creating a short VR experience based on House Flipper just for Oculus Quest. Later on, after receiving lots of feedback, the idea transformed into the concept of creating a full House Flipper VR game in two separate editions. During the development process, we planned everything out so that we will have the ability to deliver regular content updates in the future."

Which version will you play?