House Flipper 2 is coming in 2023

Following the success of the original House Flipper game, developer Frozen District has officially announced a sequel, House Flipper 2, and even revealed when the game will be arriving.

Shown off in a brief new trailer, the game is slated to be coming in 2023. As for how the sequel will expand on the original, as the announcement trailer was purely cinematic and didn't exactly show off much, we'll have to wait until Frozen District is ready to share more information in the future.

Still, if you are a fan of the original House Flipper, you can take solace in knowing that a sequel is on its way and is coming sometime next year.