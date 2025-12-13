House Democrats release new batch of Epstein estate photos featuring Trump, and others

HQ

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee has released a new tranche of photographs from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, part of a review of nearly 100,000 images obtained by the committee. The initial release included 19 photos, followed later by about 70 more.

The images show Epstein with or near a range of high-profile figures, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Woody Allen, Richard Branson, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew). Democrats described the photos as "disturbing" and said they raise unanswered questions about Epstein's relationships with these powerful individuals. The photos were released largely without captions or context.

Release all Epstein-related government files by December 19

The White House and House Republicans accused Democrats of politically motivated "cherry-picking", insisting the images show no evidence of wrongdoing and arguing the release exploits survivors for partisan gain. Trump administration officials reiterated that Trump severed ties with Epstein years before his arrest.

Some images depict Epstein's properties, novelty items referencing Trump, and personal spaces including bathrooms and bedrooms. Others show Epstein alongside figures later convicted or accused in related cases, such as Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Congress passed legislation last month requiring the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related government files by December 19, and a federal judge has also approved the release of investigative materials tied to the Maxwell case. Committee Democrats said more photos will be released in the coming days while pledging to protect survivors' identities. For the latest photos, check out the videos below.