Hottest Games Coming in 2025

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Get ready for an even bigger dose of awesome, historically accurate medieval RPG action. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will once again put you in the shoes of Henry of Skalitz and pit you against the Holy Roman Emperor Sigismund and his allies.

You'll get to explore a vast open world twice as big as in the first game. So, if you're up for some hacking and slashing across 15th century's Bohemia, this will be your jam. Once again, you'll be given numerous ways to complete quests and impactful choices to make.

All this goodness is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on February 4, 2025.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ever wanted to be a samurai? Here's your opportunity. Assassin's Creed Shadows will take you to 16th century Japan and let you play as two characters: a female shinobi by the name of Naoe and an African samurai, Yasuke, inspired by his historical namesake. Set during the final stage of the Sengoku era, the campaign once again pits the Assassins' Brotherhood and the Templar Order in a battle to decide the fate of the world.

Assassins' Creed Shadows will feature numerous improvements to its core gameplay: a mixture of stealth, action-adventure, and open world exploration. Both characters offer different playstyles and you'll be able to swap between them as you see fit. With plenty of weapons and tools to choose from, as well as numerous ways to complete missions, you will have a fun time playing this one.

Assassins' Creed Shadows is planned to drop on March 20, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Want more humongous beasts to slay? Another batch of them is coming! Monster Hunter Wilds continues what its predecessor has begun. So, you'll get another excellent action RPG with the famous gameplay loop: slay a big monster, get better weapons and armor, slay a bigger monster, rinse and repeat.

You'll get a bunch of huge, open biomes to explore, as well as new mount: Seikret, ridable during combat and helping you with exploration. The Seikret will also let you carry two different weapons at once. A combination of the good, old MH formula with these new features will surely please fans of the series, but newcomers might also love it as well.

Monster Hunter Wilds is planned for a February 28, 2024 release on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

What does it feel like being a vampire in 21st-century Seattle? Bloodlines 2 will give you the answer. You will be put in the shoes of Phyre, an elder vampire, who can be customized to your liking, including the choice of your clan.

A major part of the gameplay is keeping up the titular masquerade, that is not revealing your vampiric powers to the outside world. If you do that, you can expect repercussions (which will certainly make things interesting). Working with or fighting against various factions will surely be fun. See you in Seattle!

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is scheduled for a release in 2025's first half on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Prison Architect 2

The most famous private prison construction simulator is getting a sequel, this time transitioning from 2D to full 3D, which is bound to offer new possibilities, including letting you build multi-level prisons.

Your job will remain the same: to build state-of-the-art correctional facility where inmates are happy and unwilling to cause riots or escape, instead choosing to serve their time in peace. Prison Architect 2 might be cartoony and all, but make no mistake, it's as serious as it gets.

Unfortunately, no release date has been announced, as the game has been delayed indefinitely to work on fixing bugs and improving all sorts of things. Still, sometime in 2025 might be it. Prison Architect 2 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

