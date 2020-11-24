Hotshot Racing receives a huge free expansion today

You're watching Advertisements

After launching in September and receiving rave reviews, Hotshot Racing has just got even better with the launch of some free DLC. This new expansion, which is entitled the Big Boss Bundle, adds four new tracks, a new championship, and a new Barrel Barrage game mode. The DLC can be downloaded now for those on Nintendo Switch PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The new Barrel Barrage mode looks to be absolutely chaotic. Here, racers can launch explosive barrels from the back of their cars to slow down their competitions. Also included in the update is a new Boss Level Grand Prix, which includes tracks 8 Ball Highway, Cargo Chaos, Frozen Freeway, and Surf City. All game modes, including the newly released Barrel Barrage, will be playable on these tracks, so there's plenty of fun to be had here.

If you're interested in PS1-era arcade racers, then Hotshot Racing may be one to check out, as it now offers more value than ever. You can check out our preview of the game here.