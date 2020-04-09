Hotline Miami Collection released for Xbox One

The Swedish developer Dennaton Games made waves far beyond the realm of indie games when it released Hotline Miami back in 2012 - and then they repeated the same success three years later with the just as entertaining Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number. Both games were brutal, stunning, and very... 80s Miami-ish, and last autumn they were released as a bundle for Switch.

Now this bundle, otherwise known as Hotline Miami Collection, has been released for Xbox One as well, and that means it is time to experience some of the best top-down action there is, mowing down brutal gangsters, sleazy scumbags and a whole bunch of degenerates in one of the most violent games of the last decade.

We loved both games when they originally launched and they still hold up extremely well with cool design and stunning soundtracks. If you haven't played them before - now is totally the time to do so.

Check out the new Hotline Miami Collection launch trailer below.