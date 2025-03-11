Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number turns 10 years old

HQ

Yesterday was the 10th of March, AKA Mario Day for gamers, but it also was the 10th anniversary of Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number. A game I could've sworn I played just a couple of years back at release, the sequel to the bloody, fast-paced Hotline Miami gave us more guts, more story, and more frustration as we tried again and again to finish a level.

To celebrate the game's 10th anniversary, Devolver Digital has released a video on social media showcasing other developers paying tribute to Hotline Miami and its sequel. Developers behind Gunbrella, My Friend Pedro, Human Fall Flat 2 and more said how the games inspired their journey to create their own titles.

Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number are also heavily discounted right now on Steam, so if you've not yet picked them up, you can get them now for dirt cheap.