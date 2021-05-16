Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures is releasing this Halloween

You're watching Advertisements

Outright Games has just announced that another game based on the popular Hotel Transylvania film series is on the way. Scary-Tale Adventures is said to be a 3D platformer and it's planned to launch on October 31 on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

Besides a short teaser (which you can watch above), little has been revealed about the upcoming game. A press release that we received does detail that it "re-imagines classic stories, such as Little Red Riding Hood and The Emperor's New Clothes." ​

"We are so happy to be returning to Hotel Transylvania for another scary-fun adventure this Halloween season," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "We are delighted to be able to incorporate our own unique story into this incredible world and retell classic fairy tales using the franchise's eccentric characters. We will have a lot more to reveal about this game in the coming months so please stay tuned"