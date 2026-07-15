Hotel Transylvania 5 has been announced, will be premiering in October 2027

Sony Pictures has announced the Hotel Transylvania film series will soon be returning to cinemas. A fifth chapter in the wider saga has been announced, with this flick seeing Selena Gomez's Mavis in the leading role now that she has taken over as the boss of the titular resort.

Known as The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania, the premise will see Mavis tasked with uncovering the truth behind a series of odd events plaguing the hotel, a task that ultimately sees the Drac Pack come together to crack the mystery.

Set to be directed by Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins, The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania will see the film saga return to cinemas following a brief foray away with the fourth movie, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, being exclusive to Prime Video when it debuted in 2022.

We're not told much about the cast as of yet, but if Mavis is in the lead, Gomez is almost a shoe-in, with other returning stars expected to be among the cut, not least Andy Samberg, David Spade, and Steve Buscemi. As for who will voice Dracula remains unclear as Brian Hull took over from Adam Sandler in the last entry.

The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania is looking to premiere in cinemas on October 8, 2027 and you can see a first teaser image below.