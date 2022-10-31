Hotel in Amsterdam could seek legal action due to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer map

HQ

You'd think that developers would need permission to base a location of a game on a real world location, especially if that location was a working and operating five star hotel. But, it doesn't seem like Infinity Ward or Activision took that approach in its latest title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as the game has a multiplayer map seemingly very closely based on a functioning hotel.

The map, Breenburgh Hotel, sees Amsterdam's the Conservatorium Hotel being represented, even if the in-game location is known under a different name. This had led to that very five-star hotel issuing a statement that could potentially lead to legal action.

As de Volksrant reports, the Conservatorium Hotel's manager Roy Tomassen states, "We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty. More generally, we don't support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement."

There has been no word as to the exact next steps that the Conservatorium Hotel aims to take, nor any response from Activision on the matter just yet.