Hotel Galactic arrives on Steam in July

Developer Ancient Forge just appeared at the Wholesome Games Direct show to announce that its cosy management game Hotel Galactic will be coming to PC via Steam as soon as next month. On July 24, the game will debut and enable fans to begin their effort of building a dream tourist destination.

Described as a cosy management game with a heartfelt tale, we're told that Hotel Galactic is about building and decorating a tourist getaway, and also aiding your ally Gustav in his search for redemption, all while exploring a quirky world filled with unusual creatures and lovely gardens.

On top of the coming PC launch, we are told that there is a console launch planned too, but further information will be shared on this in the future.