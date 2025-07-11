Hotel Barcelona will launch this September

HQ

It has been confirmed that White Owls's Hotel Barcelona is almost here. The project, which is the brainchild of Deadly Premonition's Hidetaka "SWERY" Suehiro and No More Heroes/Lollipop Chainsaw's Goichi "SUDA 51" Suda , will arrive and make its debut on PC and consoles as soon as early this autumn.

In a press release, it is confirmed that the game will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime this September, with the firm date not mentioned. What we do know is that anyone who finds themselves in Kyoto next weekend will be able to head to the BitSummit event to play a portion of the game between July 18-20. SWERY will even be present and on-site.

As for what Hotel Barcelona is about, we're told: "You are Justine, a fresh-faced federal marshal who wakes up with a serial killer in her head and a blade in her hand. Trapped in a twisted hotel inspired by iconic horror movie subgenres, you must fight, die, die again, and maybe - just maybe - defeat the Seven Slasher Killers out for blood. Your blood, to be precise."

Expect more information on the firm launch date for the game in the coming weeks.