Hotel Barcelona Under New Management: the free update that almost completely changes the game from the inside is now available

Hotel Barcelona is a strange game, but that's because the people behind it love making strange games. Hidetaka Suehiro (Swery65) is the game's director, known for Deadly Premonition, among other games. He already told us about this peculiar game in our interview, but now even the game's updates are unusual. Goichi Suda (Suda51), creator of No More Heroes and the recent Romeo is a Dead Man, helped with the concept behind this title.

Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management, which is the name of the free update that completely changes the game, is more than just a patch or bug fix. According to official information, it is "not a routine patch. It is a structural improvement to the player experience. For returning players, the change is immediate. For new players, this is the version the creators always wanted them to experience." These are the patch notes:

Hotel Barcelona Under New Management Update Patch Notes

Combat, Flow, and Player Control



Faster recovery from attacks with expanded cancel timing into jump, dodge, guard, and follow up attacks



Reduced stamina friction and shortened attack animations for a more aggressive combat rhythm



Increased base dodge distance and rebalanced dodge skills



Fully reworked parry system. Precise guard timing now triggers parries and rewards HP Recovery Orbs



Guard now consumes stamina, creating meaningful defensive decisions



Multiple new parry skills added to the skill tree. Skill layout and progression reworked



New skill "Enhancement Luck+" added



Weapon balance adjustments including Flamethrower AP tuning



Enemy and Stage Rebalancing



Enemy HP, attack ranges, and reaction timing adjusted across multiple types



Phantom Lost removed from Normal difficulty and below



Boss durability and behaviour adjustments for Jacob, Nigel, and Eve



Terrain, camera distance, and door placement improvements in key stages



Invasion Multiplayer Improvements



Reduced imbalance caused by player progression differences



Improved parry reactions between players



Doppelgängers can no longer invade during boss fights



Doppelgängers no longer interfere with enemies or environmental systems



Matchmaking and multiplayer UI improvements



Quality of Life and Performance



Optimised performance across the entire game



DUALSHOCK controller support added



Prologue tutorial, layout, and UI improvements



Dialogue autoplay added



Extensive UI, localisation, boss fight, journal, animation, and achievement fixes



Five New Playable Skins. Free for All Players



Demonschool Faye - A cult indie crossover presence inside the nightmare hotel



Slitterhead Alex - A horror infused guest skin with a sharp silhouette in combat



Slitterhead Julee - A second Slitterhead crossover that stands out immediately in motion



Promise Mascot Agency Pinky - A surreal mascot dropped into violent horror for striking contrast



Promise Mascot Agency Michi - A companion mascot skin that heightens the absurdity of the setting



What do you think of this update? Will you be returning to Hotel Barcelona?