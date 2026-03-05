Hotel Barcelona Under New Management: the free update that almost completely changes the game from the inside is now available
Couldn't it be a normal update?
Hotel Barcelona is a strange game, but that's because the people behind it love making strange games. Hidetaka Suehiro (Swery65) is the game's director, known for Deadly Premonition, among other games. He already told us about this peculiar game in our interview, but now even the game's updates are unusual. Goichi Suda (Suda51), creator of No More Heroes and the recent Romeo is a Dead Man, helped with the concept behind this title.
Hotel Barcelona: Under New Management, which is the name of the free update that completely changes the game, is more than just a patch or bug fix. According to official information, it is "not a routine patch. It is a structural improvement to the player experience. For returning players, the change is immediate. For new players, this is the version the creators always wanted them to experience." These are the patch notes:
Hotel Barcelona Under New Management Update Patch Notes
Combat, Flow, and Player Control
- Faster recovery from attacks with expanded cancel timing into jump, dodge, guard, and follow up attacks
- Reduced stamina friction and shortened attack animations for a more aggressive combat rhythm
- Increased base dodge distance and rebalanced dodge skills
- Fully reworked parry system. Precise guard timing now triggers parries and rewards HP Recovery Orbs
- Guard now consumes stamina, creating meaningful defensive decisions
- Multiple new parry skills added to the skill tree. Skill layout and progression reworked
- New skill "Enhancement Luck+" added
- Weapon balance adjustments including Flamethrower AP tuning
Enemy and Stage Rebalancing
- Enemy HP, attack ranges, and reaction timing adjusted across multiple types
- Phantom Lost removed from Normal difficulty and below
- Boss durability and behaviour adjustments for Jacob, Nigel, and Eve
- Terrain, camera distance, and door placement improvements in key stages
Invasion Multiplayer Improvements
- Reduced imbalance caused by player progression differences
- Improved parry reactions between players
- Doppelgängers can no longer invade during boss fights
- Doppelgängers no longer interfere with enemies or environmental systems
- Matchmaking and multiplayer UI improvements
Quality of Life and Performance
- Optimised performance across the entire game
- DUALSHOCK controller support added
- Prologue tutorial, layout, and UI improvements
- Dialogue autoplay added
- Extensive UI, localisation, boss fight, journal, animation, and achievement fixes
Five New Playable Skins. Free for All Players
- Demonschool Faye - A cult indie crossover presence inside the nightmare hotel
- Slitterhead Alex - A horror infused guest skin with a sharp silhouette in combat
- Slitterhead Julee - A second Slitterhead crossover that stands out immediately in motion
- Promise Mascot Agency Pinky - A surreal mascot dropped into violent horror for striking contrast
- Promise Mascot Agency Michi - A companion mascot skin that heightens the absurdity of the setting
What do you think of this update? Will you be returning to Hotel Barcelona?