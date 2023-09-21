Hotel Barcelona revealed as a "2.5D Slasher Film Parodic Action" game

We first learned about the SWERY65 X SUDA51 collaboration back in 2019 when it was defined as a horror indie game to be published by Devolver Digital and with influences such as David Lynch, Twin Peaks, or Forbidden Siren. Now that project is finally taking shape as a 2.5D action platformer which will release in 2024. This is Hotel Barcelona's TGS Trailer:

HQ

With the first solid look at the game we now know it's been written and directed by Hidetaka "SWERY" Suehiro (Deadly Premonition, D4) and based on Goichi Suda's original idea, with the former's White Owls studio in charge of development. Devolver Digital is apparently nowhere to be found anymore, but might have to do with the Japanese nature of today's reveal.

The official announcement describes Hotel Barcelona as a place "where serial killers from all over the United States are said to have gathered". Same as with Suda's No More Heroes, you of course have to kill them all, but this time around you'll need to "check out before all the blood is spilled".

Other than all the chatter in the video, the indie scope of the project, and the platforming sports-inspired action, the twist here is that there's a Deathloop-like element to the gameplay, ehm, loop, in that you'll have to face your own selves from past cycles.

With exact platforms to be further defined (Switch was originally planned along with Stadia), Hotel Barcelona will at the very least release on PC and Xbox in 2024.

What do you think so far of the Japanese auteurs' approach to this sort of John Wick's Hotel Continental meets Deathloop meets horror movie parody?