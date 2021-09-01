Hot Wheels Unleashed's DLC plan has been revealed

HQ

Although Hot Wheels Unleashed, the upcoming racing game from the Milan-based studio Milestone, hasn't even officially launched yet, the developer already can't wait to tell us more about the post-launch DLC plans of the game. The DLCs will feature content collaborations with different brands, such as Street Fighter, DC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Masters of the Universe, Barbie, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo. Other than that, real car manufacturers like Aston Martin, BMW and McLaren have also been confirmed to be in partnership with the title as well.

"Single DLCs will be released every month, after the September 30th launch, to let you expand your collection with extraordinary free and premium contents!", wrote the developer in the blog post. "Explore fantastic new worlds with the Expansion Sets full of themed vehicles, special modules and customization items. Get ready to test your skills with the Racing Seasons, available for a limited time, completing missions and unlocking all the levels to get special contents".

A roadmap has been shared, you can check all the details in the image below. For more details, you can check the official website here.