Hot Wheels Unleashed to get Looney Tunes expansion this July

Mattel and Milestone has announced that it will be bringing the Looney Tunes to Hot Wheels Unleashed, as part of a new expansion for the game, which is arriving this July.

Set to include five new vehicles, a themed track builder module, themed customisation items, and even a new environment called the Looney Tunes Adventure Park, which will allow players to explore four defined areas dedicated to the classic characters, this expansion is looking to launch on July 8.

It's noted that this expansion will be available as part of the Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 3, or can be acquired separately. And to get us ready for its arrival, a new teaser trailer has been released, which shows a brief glimpse at the Roadrunner car being chased by the Wile E. Coyote car. Check it out below.