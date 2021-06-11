Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Hot Wheels Unleashed Skatepark level revealed in new trailer

Release is planned for September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've missed games like Micro Machines or just casual party racing, then Hot Wheels Unleashed is probably for you. And we must say our hype meters jumped even further when the Italian developer Milestone showed the trailer below, which reveals a skate park inspired track for the game.

We also get to see more cars, from the promised selection of no less than +60 Hot Wheels; Bad to the Blade, Hot Wheels High, Roller Toaster, Solid Muscle, Time Attaxi, Tur-Bone Charged and Veloci-Racer. In the press release, Milestone writes:

"The Skatepark is the stage with the biggest space available to unleash creativity and build tracks, characterized by the absence of furniture and walls. Players can use ramps, railings, and beams to create their crazy routes.

This unique setting features breathtaking descents of the Halfpipe, dark tunnels inside the drainage vents and a huge basketball court."

Hot Wheels Unleashed launches in September 30 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the trailer and nine new screenshots below.

Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels UnleashedHot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels UnleashedHot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Hot Wheels Unleashed

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy