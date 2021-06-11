Hot Wheels Unleashed Skatepark level revealed in new trailer

If you've missed games like Micro Machines or just casual party racing, then Hot Wheels Unleashed is probably for you. And we must say our hype meters jumped even further when the Italian developer Milestone showed the trailer below, which reveals a skate park inspired track for the game.

We also get to see more cars, from the promised selection of no less than +60 Hot Wheels; Bad to the Blade, Hot Wheels High, Roller Toaster, Solid Muscle, Time Attaxi, Tur-Bone Charged and Veloci-Racer. In the press release, Milestone writes:

"The Skatepark is the stage with the biggest space available to unleash creativity and build tracks, characterized by the absence of furniture and walls. Players can use ramps, railings, and beams to create their crazy routes.

This unique setting features breathtaking descents of the Halfpipe, dark tunnels inside the drainage vents and a huge basketball court."

Hot Wheels Unleashed launches in September 30 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the trailer and nine new screenshots below.