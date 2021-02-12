Hot Wheels Unleashed revealed via Microsoft Store

We often get new titles leaked from physical resellers who are a little too eager to add games to their store. But every now and then, the online stores from the console makers themselves serves as the leakers. Like late yesterday when someone decided that it was a good idea to add the Microsoft Store page for Hot Wheels Unleashed.

But as you probably know, this game hasn't been announced yet, and when this was discovered - the store page vanished in a heart beat. But then it was too late as people had already saved images and information.

It turns out Hot Wheels Unleashed is being developed by Milestone, offers local racing for 1-2 players and online racing for up to 12 people. It also has a track editor and several cars to collect. It launches on September 29 for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It will most certainly be released for PC and PlayStation as well, and possibly also Switch but so far the Xbox store is our only source.

You can check out the full description of the game from Microsoft Store under the image. With the cat out of the bag, we expect a formal announcement in near future.

Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks and dive into breathtaking races.

COLLECTOR OR ARTIST? BOTH The most iconic and sought after Hot Wheels™ vehicles are waiting for you. Get ready to make them race at full speed! Stand out in the crowd by setting off your personality with the exclusive livery editor.

ALWAYS RUNNING Prove your skills by competing in awesome races and get ready for pure fun! Drift, charge the booster and launch yourself into spectacular loops. But be careful! If you're too slow gravity will do its job.

The bigger the challenge, the greater the glory. Race side by side with your friends in split screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges.

CREATE THE SHAPE OF YOUR TRACK Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track.

Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic "orange piece", add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races. Share your craziest creations online and try those of other players.

RACE IN YOUR WORLD Furnish your own personal room with a huge number of elements that you will collect during your adventure and host the most amazing races inside it.