Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot to be included with PS Plus

New month means new games to be claimed by all subscribers of Playstation Plus Essential (and above; Extra and Premium). As is tradition these days, the selection was leaked before PlayStation Blog had the chance to announce it, but this time only by a few hours rather than whole days as we've been used to during the last few months.

And it's a pretty good selection as usual with Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot being available for "free" starting October 4. We can highly recommend you to check out all of these.

Until then, you still have time to claim Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Need for Speed Heat and Toem.