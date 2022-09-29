Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot to be included with PS Plus

Another great month await's PS Plus subscribers in October.

HQ

New month means new games to be claimed by all subscribers of Playstation Plus Essential (and above; Extra and Premium). As is tradition these days, the selection was leaked before PlayStation Blog had the chance to announce it, but this time only by a few hours rather than whole days as we've been used to during the last few months.

And it's a pretty good selection as usual with Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and Superhot being available for "free" starting October 4. We can highly recommend you to check out all of these.

Until then, you still have time to claim Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Need for Speed Heat and Toem.

