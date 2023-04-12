Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | EA Sports PGA Tour
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Hot Wheels Unleashed

      Hot Wheels Unleashed has become Milestone's most-successful game ever

      With two million sold copies and eight million players, people know that life isn't the same without the flame.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Mattel and Mlilestone has announced that Hot Wheels Unleashed has grown to become the racing developer's most-successful video game ever. As noted in a new press release, we're told that the game has sold two million copies, has eight million players, and a total of over 930 years of playtime.

      "Hot Wheels boasts one of the most engaged and passionate fan bases of any brand in the world", said Luisa Bixio, Milestone CEO. "We're proud that Mattel trusted us to bring the brand to life in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and so pleased with how consumers have responded."

      To add to this, Milestone has revealed that the car most players tend to use is the Twin Mill 2021, and that there are over 1.3 million pieces of user-generated content within the game.

      Have you played the arcade racing game, and if so, which car is your favourite?

      Hot Wheels Unleashed

      Related texts

      0
      Hot Wheels Unleashed

      Hot Wheels Unleashed
      PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

      Hit the track as some of the most iconic micro-machines from the beloved toy brand.



      Loading next content