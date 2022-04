HQ

If you love Hot Wheels (who doesn't?) and DC superheroes (again, who doesn't?), you are in for a treat as these two worlds collide in the DC Super Heroes Racing Season for Hot Wheels Unleashed. It offers plenty of new content to unlock, both free and paid, including six themed cars based on these superheroes;



The Flash



Supergirl



Aquaman



Cyborg



Nightwing



Shazam



The event ends on June 14, so start unlocking all that DC goodness. A short trailer showing some of all this can be found below.